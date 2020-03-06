Editor’s note: Volunteers are needed for food delivery Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Must have own vehicle. Call 502-223-5794. The Capital City Activity Center is located at 202 Medical Heights Drive.
Senior Commodity Supplemental Food
Program begins Thursday
The Senior Commodity Supplemental Food Program will be begin Thursday and last from 2-4 p.m.
The program will be the second Thursday of each month in the Community Room at the Capital City Activity Center, 202 Medical Heights Drive.
Applications are accepted at the center on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
You must bring a valid ID. You must be a Franklin County senior 60 or older and qualify within the income guidelines.
If you have questions, please call the center at 502-223-5794.
MONDAY
Center to mark women’s history month
In recognition of Women’s History Month, Kelly Brengleman will join us as Madeline McDowell Breckinridge. “Madge” as she liked to be called, was both a state and national leader of the women’s suffrage movement. She was highly instrumental in Kentucky’s ratification of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote. Join us at 10 a.m.
TUESDAY
Painting with a Purpose
Gail Huber will lead a painting class at 9:30 a.m. This month participants will be making a wall hanging. Cost is $25 per person, and part of the fee will be donated to the center. Call the center at 502-223-5794 to sign up.
WEDNESDAY
Rick Hanks Music & Dancing
Rick will sing many of your favorites at 10 a.m.
THURSDAY
Helping Hands Food Pantry
Part of God’s Pantry, the food distribution is open to any Franklin County resident 18 years of age or older. Distribution begins at 10 a.m.
Senior Commodity Supplemental Food Program
If you have applied and been approved, you may pick up your commodity items between 2-4 p.m. today.
FRIDAY
Bingo with friends from the Dominion
Friends from Dominion will call the winning numbers and provide prizes at 10 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.