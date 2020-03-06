Editor’s note: Volunteers are needed for food delivery Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Must have own vehicle. Call 502-223-5794. The Capital City Activity Center is located at 202 Medical Heights Drive.

 

Senior Commodity Supplemental Food 

Program begins Thursday

The Senior Commodity Supplemental Food Program will be begin Thursday and last from 2-4 p.m. 

The program will be the second Thursday of each month in the Community Room at the Capital City Activity Center, 202 Medical Heights Drive.

Applications are accepted at the center on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 

You must bring a valid ID. You must be a Franklin County senior 60 or older and qualify within the income guidelines. 

If you have questions, please call the center at 502-223-5794. 

 

MONDAY

 

Center to mark women’s history month

In recognition of Women’s History Month, Kelly Brengleman will join us as Madeline McDowell Breckinridge. “Madge” as she liked to be called, was both a state and national leader of the women’s suffrage movement. She was highly instrumental in Kentucky’s ratification of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote. Join us at 10 a.m.

 

TUESDAY

 

Painting with a Purpose

Gail Huber will lead a painting class at 9:30 a.m. This month participants will be making a wall hanging. Cost is $25 per person, and part of the fee will be donated to the center. Call the center at 502-223-5794 to sign up.

 

WEDNESDAY

 

Rick Hanks Music & Dancing

Rick will sing many of your favorites at 10 a.m.

 

THURSDAY

 

Helping Hands Food Pantry

Part of God’s Pantry, the food distribution is open to any Franklin County resident 18 years of age or older. Distribution begins at 10 a.m.

 

Senior Commodity Supplemental Food Program

If you have applied and been approved, you may pick up your commodity items between 2-4 p.m. today.

 

FRIDAY

 

Bingo with friends from the Dominion

Friends from Dominion will call the winning numbers and provide prizes at 10 a.m.

