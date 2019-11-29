Editor’s note: Volunteers are needed for food delivery Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Must have own vehicle. Call 502-223-5794. The Capital City Activity Center is located at 202 Medical Heights Drive.
MONDAY
SHIP counselors on hand
State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) Medicare and benefits counselors Scott and Michal Mello and Maggie Friel will be available by appointment only at no charge to help you choose a Medicare Advantage & Part D plan for 2020 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, through Dec. 4. They will review prescription information and determine which plan is best suited to your needs. Bring a list of your medicines and dosage as well as your current insurance cards. Call the center, 502-223-5794, to make an appointment. There will be no opportunity to change or enroll in a plan after Dec. 7.
Travel Meeting
“Oh the places we’ll go!” in 2020. Marchele will discuss 2020 travel plans at 10 a.m..
TUESDAY
Franklin County Council on Aging annual meeting
Discussions of policy and procedures, parting words from board members and election of new board members are agenda items for the annual meeting at 9:30 a.m.
Christmas Variety Show
Join us for dessert at 5 p.m., then stay for the Christmas Memories variety show.
WEDNESDAY
Music & Dancing
Bonnie Reeves and Ronnie Martin will play all your favorite tunes at 10 a.m. Perfect for singing along or dancing--or both!
THURSDAY
Helping Hands Food Pantry
Part of God’s Pantry, the food distribution is open at 10 a.m. to any Franklin County resident 18 years of age or older.
FRIDAY
Bingo with All Ways Caring
Friends from All Ways Caring will provide the prizes and call those numbers at 10 a.m.