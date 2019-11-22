Editor’s note: Volunteers are needed for food delivery Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Must have own vehicle. Call 502-223-5794. The Capital City Activity Center is located at 202 Medical Heights Drive.
MONDAY
SHIP counselors on hand
State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) Medicare and benefits counselors Scott and Michal Mello and Maggie Friel will be available by appointment only at no charge to help you choose a Medicare Advantage & Part D plan for 2020 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, through Dec. 4. They will review prescription information and determine which plan is best suited to your needs.
Bring a list of your medicines and dosage as well as your current insurance cards. Call the center, 502-223-5794, to make an appointment. There will be no opportunity to change or enroll in a plan after Dec. 7.
Rick Hanks Music
Rick will be playing and singing all your favorite songs at 10 a.m.
No line dancing classes this week.
TUESDAY
LeAnn and Lucy
LeAnn is back — but only with Lucy this time. Lucy will be showing us all her canine tricks at 10 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Bill’s Big Bucks Bingo
Bill will call those winning numbers and provide those big bucks at 10 a.m.
No Medicare Advantage & Part D Counseling or Art Workshop.
Thursday and Friday
Center is closed for Thanksgiving.