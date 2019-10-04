Editor’s note: Volunteers are needed for food delivery Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Must have own vehicle. Call 502-223-5794. The Capital City Activity Center is located at 202 Medical Heights Drive.
MONDAY
Cancer Awareness Hand Prints
If you are surviving cancer or have survived cancer, join us to make your handprint. We’re going to add to our Cancer Survivor Hands at 10 a.m.
TUESDAY
Women’s Shelter
Janet Gates, Director of Franklin Co. Women’s Shelter, will explain the mission and opportunities at the Women’s Shelter at 10 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Rick Hanks
Rick has changed times and will be here to sing all your favorite tunes at 10 a.m. From this date, he will join us every 2nd Wednesday each month.
THURSDAY
Helping Hands Food Pantry
Part of God’s Pantry, the food distribution service, is open at 10 a.m. to any Franklin County resident 18 years of age or older.
FRIDAY
Play bingo with friends from Dominion
Our friends from Dominion will call the numbers and provide the prizes at 10 a.m.