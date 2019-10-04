Editor’s note: Volunteers are needed for food delivery Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Must have own vehicle. Call 502-223-5794. The Capital City Activity Center is located at 202 Medical Heights Drive.

 

MONDAY

 

Cancer Awareness Hand Prints

If you are surviving cancer or have survived cancer, join us to make your handprint. We’re going to add to our Cancer Survivor Hands at 10 a.m. 

 

TUESDAY

 

Women’s Shelter  

Janet Gates, Director of Franklin Co. Women’s Shelter, will explain the mission and opportunities at the Women’s Shelter at 10 a.m.

 

WEDNESDAY

 

Rick Hanks

Rick has changed times and will be here to sing all your favorite tunes at 10 a.m. From this date, he will join us every 2nd Wednesday each month.

 

THURSDAY

 

Helping Hands Food Pantry

Part of God’s Pantry, the food distribution service, is open at 10 a.m. to any Franklin County resident 18 years of age or older.

 

FRIDAY

 

Play bingo with friends from Dominion

Our friends from Dominion will call the numbers and provide the prizes at 10 a.m.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription