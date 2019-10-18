Editor’s note: Volunteers are needed for food delivery Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Must have own vehicle. Call 502-223-5794. The Capital City Activity Center is located at 202 Medical Heights Drive.
Monday
2020 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE & PART D COUNSELING
State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) Medicare and benefits counselors Scott and Michal Mello and Maggie Friel will be available by appointment only at no charge to help you choose a Medicare Advantage & Part D plan for 2020 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday at the center through Dec. 4. They will review prescription information and determine which plan is best suited to your needs. Bring a list of your medicines and dosage as well as your current insurance cards. Call the Center, 502-223-5794, to make an appointment. There will be no opportunity to change or enroll in a plan after Dec. 7.
CASA Information
Jodie Spalding from Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program will speak about the program and how citizens may help at 10 a.m.
TUESDAY
Hometown Pharmacy Flu Shot Clinic
It’s not too late to get your flu shot. Friends from Hometown Pharmacy will return to give you the immunizations you need at 10 a.m. They’ll have Hepatitis A, Flu, Pneumonia and Measles. Bring your ID, Insurance and Medicare cards.
WEDNESDAY
Pharmacy Brown Bag Visit
The theme for this year’s National Pharmacist Month is “Know your pharmacist; know your medicine.” Do you often wonder if you ‘really’ need a certain prescription? Do you wonder if a certain feeling is caused by a medicine interaction? Do you just need a reminder about which medicine you’re taking for which condition? Bring your prescriptions in a sack, and pharmacists from Capital Pharmacy will be here to answer all your questions at 10 a.m.
THURSDAY
Helping Hands Food Pantry
Part of God’s Pantry, the food distribution service, is open at 10 a.m. to any Franklin County resident 18 years of age or older.
FRIDAY
Bingo with Accessible Home Care
Friends from Accessible Home Care will call the winning numbers and provide prizes at 10 a.m.