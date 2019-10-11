Editor’s note: Volunteers are needed for food delivery Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Must have own vehicle. Call 502-223-5794. The Capital City Activity Center is located at 202 Medical Heights Drive.
MONDAY
Stay Young
When you walk up a few steps or take a longer stroll, do you ever think, “Boy! That was harder than I thought. I wonder if I should be doing some exercises.” Friends from Pangemanan Chiropractic will join us to answer this question and more. Sometimes it’s pretty difficult to “stay young” in an older body. They’ll help us learn how at 10 a.m.
TUESDAY
Bill’s Big Bucks Bingo
Bill will be calling the winning numbers and providing those “big bucks” at 10 a.m.
Center Book Group
This month’s selection is “The Innocent Man” by John Grisham. His first work of non-fiction, Grisham has recounted the story of Ron Williamson who signed with the Oakland A’s. After an injury, he returned to Oklahoma, a troubled man. It’s a story of the criminal justice system, the death penalty and the story of two men. Join this discussion at 10:30 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
KSU Nutrition
Happy and friends from Kentucky State University will lead chair exercises and provide nutrition advice.
This month she’ll bring a variety of easy soups to taste test and provide the recipes.
THURSDAY
Helping Hands Food Pantry
Part of God’s Pantry, the food distribution service, is open at 10 a.m. to any Franklin County resident 18 years of age or older.
Party Night
It’s a Halloween Costume Party! After enjoying hors d-oeuvres at 5 p.m., compete in the costume contest for the best overall or most original costume.
Then dance to the music of Mark Hoover, Green Factory DJ.
The event lasts until 6 p.m.
The cost is $10 per person.
FRIDAY
Price Is Right
Friends from Ashwood Place will be at the center to MC the monthly Price Is Right contest at 10 a.m.