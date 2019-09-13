Editor’s note: Volunteers are needed for food delivery Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Must have own vehicle. Call 502-223-5794. The Capital City Activity Center is located at 202 Medical Heights Drive.
MONDAY
Using DNA in Diagnosing and Treating Disease
Perhaps you’ve heard of the Ancestry DNA test to help identify your family heritage. But you may not know how valuable DNA testing can be in assessing family disease and treating illnesses. Tommi Earls from My DNA Cancer Testing will explain what genetic testing is and what the benefits are at 10 a.m.
TUESDAY
Bill’s Big Bucks Bingo
Bill will call the winning numbers as members play for those “big bucks” at 10 a.m.
Center Book Group
This month the group will be discussing the favorite classic, “Sense and Sensibility” by Jane Austin at 10:30 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
KSU Nutrition, Exercise
Join Happy and her group from Kentucky State University as she leads chair exercise and talks about eating an adequate amount of vegetables at 10 a.m. This month’s recipe tasting is broccoli salad.
THURSDAY
Helping Hands Pantry open to residents
18 and older
Part of God’s Pantry, the food distribution is open to any Franklin County resident 18 years of age or older. It will begin at 10 a.m.
FRIDAY
The Price Is Right
Friends from Ashwood Place will join us to play the Center version of The Price Is Right at 10 a.m.