Editor’s note: Volunteers are needed for food delivery Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Must have own vehicle. Call 502-223-5794. The Capital City Activity Center is located at 202 Medical Heights Drive.

 

MONDAY

 

Using DNA in Diagnosing and Treating Disease

Perhaps you’ve heard of the Ancestry DNA test to help identify your family heritage. But you may not know how valuable DNA testing can be in assessing family disease and treating illnesses. Tommi Earls from My DNA Cancer Testing will explain what genetic testing is and what the benefits are at 10 a.m. 

 

TUESDAY

 

Bill’s Big Bucks Bingo

Bill will call the winning numbers as members play for those “big bucks” at 10 a.m.

 

Center Book Group

This month the group will be discussing the favorite classic, “Sense and Sensibility” by Jane Austin at 10:30 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

 

KSU Nutrition, Exercise

Join Happy and her group from Kentucky State University as she leads chair exercise and talks about eating an adequate amount of vegetables at 10 a.m. This month’s recipe tasting is broccoli salad.

 

THURSDAY

 

Helping Hands Pantry open to residents 

18 and older

Part of God’s Pantry, the food distribution is open to any Franklin County resident 18 years of age or older. It will begin at 10 a.m.

 

FRIDAY 

 

The Price Is Right

Friends from Ashwood Place will join us to play the Center version of The Price Is Right at 10 a.m.

