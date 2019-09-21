MONDAY
Rick Hanks Music
Rick will sing your favorite tunes at 10 a.m.
TUESDAY
Flu Shot Clinic
Perhaps you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet. If you haven’t, don’t worry. Pharmacists from Hometown Pharmacy will bring Hepatitis A, Flu, Pneumonia, Measles and Shingles (if available). Bring your ID, Insurance and Medicare cards. Clinic begins at 10 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Mini Make Overs with Beth
Beth Robinson from Caretenders will be doing mini makeovers or applying a fresh nail polish to the ladies at 10 a.m.
THURSDAY
Helping Hands Food Pantry
Part of God’s Pantry, the food distribution service, is open at 10 a.m. to any Franklin County resident 18 years of age or older.
New Beginnings Diabetes Support Group
If you are diabetic or you care for a diabetic, you might find help and answers to questions to help you manage your diabetes at 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Bingo with Accessible Home Care
Friends from Accessible Home Care will call the winning numbers and provide the prizes at 10 a.m.