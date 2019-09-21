MONDAY

 

Rick Hanks Music

Rick will sing your favorite tunes at 10 a.m. 

 

TUESDAY

 

Flu Shot Clinic

Perhaps you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet. If you haven’t, don’t worry. Pharmacists from Hometown Pharmacy will bring Hepatitis A, Flu, Pneumonia, Measles and Shingles (if available). Bring your ID, Insurance and Medicare cards. Clinic begins at 10 a.m.

 

WEDNESDAY

 

Mini Make Overs with Beth

Beth Robinson from Caretenders will be doing mini makeovers or applying a fresh nail polish to the ladies at 10 a.m.

 

THURSDAY

 

Helping Hands Food Pantry

Part of God’s Pantry, the food distribution service, is open at 10 a.m. to any Franklin County resident 18 years of age or older.

 

New Beginnings Diabetes Support Group

If you are diabetic or you care for a diabetic, you might find help and answers to questions to help you manage your diabetes at 4:30 p.m. 

 

 

FRIDAY 

 

Bingo with Accessible Home Care

Friends from Accessible Home Care will call the winning numbers and provide the prizes at 10 a.m.

