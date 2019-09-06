MONDAY

 

Celebrating National Senior Center Month

The Frankfort Kiwanis club will be cooking hot dogs to recognize National Hot Dog Day, and Sherry Sebastian will be entertaining as we celebrate National Senior Center Month at 10 a.m.

 

TUESDAY

 

FCCOA Meeting

The Franklin County Council on Aging will have its board meeting at 10 a.m. 

 

Flu Shot Clinic

Friends from Walgreen’s will be giving flu shots. They also will have tetanus, pneumonia and Hepatitis A. Bring your ID, insurance and Medicare cards at 10 a.m.

 

WEDNESDAY

 

Arnold Clark’s Music & Dancing

Arnold’s friends will be playing and singing all your favorite country tunes at 10 a.m.

 

THURSDAY

 

Helping Hands Pantry open to residents 18 and older

Part of God’s Pantry, the food distribution is open to any Franklin County resident 18 years of age or older. It will begin at 10 a.m.

 

FRIDAY

 

Play Bingo with Dominion

Friends from Dominion Senior Living will call the winning numbers and provide prizes at 10 a.m.

