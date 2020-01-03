Editor’s note: Volunteers are needed for food delivery Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Must have own vehicle. Call 502-223-5794. The Capital City Activity Center is located at 202 Medical Heights Drive.
MONDAY
Coffee & Conversation
Join members for coffee and conversation, a perfect way to start this busy week.
Line dancing
Line dancing will resume at 1 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays.
TUESDAY
Budgeting for 2020
Have you made a New Year’s resolution to live more closely by your budget or would you like to pay off some bills? Tom Current of Raymond James Financial, will be at the center with a planner and information about budgeting at 10 a.m. to help you.
WEDNESDAY
Rick Hanks Music
Rick will play and sing all your favorite songs and 10 a.m. and with his karaoke, you can sing along.
Art Workshop
Jeff Alexander's art workshop will resume at 12:30 p.m. today and every Wednesday.
THURSDAY
Helping Hands Food Pantry
Part of God’s Pantry, the food distribution is open at 10 a.m. to any Franklin County resident 18 years of age or older.
FRIDAY
Bingo with Dominion
Friends from Dominion will call the winning numbers and provide the prizes at 10 a.m.