Editor’s note: Volunteers are needed for food delivery Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Must have own vehicle. Call 502-223-5794. The Capital City Activity Center is located at 202 Medical Heights Drive.

MONDAY

Coffee & Conversation

Join members for coffee and conversation, a perfect way to start this busy week. 

Line dancing

Line dancing will resume at 1 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays.

 

TUESDAY 

Budgeting for 2020

Have you made a New Year’s resolution to live more closely by your budget or would you like to pay off some bills? Tom Current of Raymond James Financial, will be at the center with a planner and information about budgeting at 10 a.m. to help you.

 

WEDNESDAY

Rick Hanks Music

Rick will play and sing all your favorite songs and 10 a.m. and with his karaoke, you can sing along.

Art Workshop

Jeff Alexander's art workshop will resume at 12:30 p.m. today and every Wednesday.

 

THURSDAY

Helping Hands Food Pantry

Part of God’s Pantry, the food distribution is open at 10 a.m. to any Franklin County resident 18 years of age or older.

 

FRIDAY

Bingo with Dominion 

Friends from Dominion will call the winning numbers and provide the prizes at 10 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription