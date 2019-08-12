The Sunshine Center's Capital City Blues and River Festival is scheduled from 5:30-10 p.m. at Ward Oates Amphitheater, 520 W. Main St.
Robbie Bartlett and Tullie Brae will perform. Food, including barbecue, soft drinks and water will be available for purchase.
All of the proceeds from food sales goes directly to The Sunshine Center.
There will also be a table decorating contest, door prizes, 50/50 split the pot, as well as a silent auction. Tickets are $20 (prior to event), $25 (at the gate) and $250 for a table of eight.