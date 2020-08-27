Capital City Christian Church is hosting support groups starting 6 p.m. Sept. 2 at the church. The groups are the following:

• Grief share: This is a special weekly seminar with group support to help rebuild your life after a painful loss of a loved one.

• Financial Peace University: Walk through Dave Ramsey’s nine lessons for taking control of your finances and learn the proven plan to pay off debt, save for emergencies and build wealth.

For any questions or for more information email jdriver@capitalcitychurch.org.

