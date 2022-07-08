Quilts made by members of Capital City Quilts of Valor are on display in the lobby of WesBanco, 125 W. Main St.

The organization has more than 20 members. The quilts made by the members are given to veterans and service men and women.

The display at WesBanco includes more information about Quilts of Valor and information about how to nominate someone. The display is available for viewing from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Monday-Friday the entire month of July.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription