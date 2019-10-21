The Capital City Retired Teachers’ Association (CCRTA) is celebrating Retired Teachers’ Week this week. CCRTA was formed in 1957 when the Kentucky Retired Teachers’ Association was established out of the need for organized support for retired teachers.
KRTA remains the only organization in the state that has as its main purpose to look out for the welfare of retired educators. More than 32,000 members enjoy numerous benefits, both individually and as a group.
The CCRTA, with currently about 150 members, meets each month from September to May on the third Monday at Immanuel Baptist Church fellowship hall at 9:30 a.m. for social time and refreshments followed by a meeting with informative speakers at 10 a.m. All retired teachers are encouraged to join the organization.
In addition to several altruistic projects, the members keep track of volunteer hours spent by its members. Last year 5,000 hours were reported from the membership.
Two members who volunteer their time are Sue Ellen Caldwell, the past president and the KRTA President-Elect, and Don Hines who has served as the legislative chair and KRTA legislative co-chair for many years. His duties are to promote and monitor legislation that will affect the members and all older persons. He mobilizes support for legislation at the local, state, and national levels of government.