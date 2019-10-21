102219_CCRTA officers_submitted.jpg

Officers of the Capital City Retired Teachers’ Association are, from left, Lue Ellen Caldwell, local Past President and Kentucky Retired Teachers' Association (KRTA) president-elect, Anne Lee, board director at large, Frank Miklavcic, president-elect, Dianne Cobb, past president and heath and insurance chair, Teresa Arnold, treasurer, Sue Crumpler, membership chair and KRTA 5th District membership chair, and Chuck Fletcher, president. Officers not pictured are Fran Bradshaw, secretary, Jean Ann Webb, board director at large, Debbie Newman, board director at large, Rose Doerting, board director at large, Don Hines, legislative chair and KRTA legislative co-chair, Cornelia Calhoun, scholarship co-chair, Ramona Griffin, scholarship co-chair, and Carla Cook, communications chair.

The Capital City Retired Teachers’ Association (CCRTA) is celebrating Retired Teachers’ Week this week. CCRTA was formed in 1957 when the Kentucky Retired Teachers’ Association was established out of the need for organized support for retired teachers.  

KRTA remains the only organization in the state that has as its main purpose to look out for the welfare of retired educators. More than 32,000 members enjoy numerous benefits, both individually and as a group.

The CCRTA, with currently about 150 members, meets each month from September to May on the third Monday at Immanuel Baptist Church fellowship hall at 9:30 a.m. for social time and refreshments followed by a meeting with informative speakers at 10 a.m. All retired teachers are encouraged to join the organization.

In addition to several altruistic projects, the members keep track of volunteer hours spent by its members. Last year 5,000 hours were reported from the membership.

Two members who volunteer their time are Sue Ellen Caldwell, the past president and the KRTA President-Elect, and Don Hines who has served as the legislative chair and KRTA legislative co-chair for many years. His duties are to promote and monitor legislation that will affect the members and all older persons. He mobilizes support for legislation at the local, state, and national levels of government.

