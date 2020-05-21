Charlotte and Wallace Cardwell.jpg

Charlotte and Wallace Cardwell

Wallace and Charlotte Cardwell will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.

The Cardwells were married in Frankfort at Bellepoint Baptist Church by Rev. Billy Craddock on May 22, 1970. 

Mrs. Cardwell, a homemaker, is the daughter of the late Winford and Hallie Keith. 

Mr. Cardwell, retired from the U.S. Navy and Facilities Security, is the son of the late Edgar Sr. and Sara Jane Cardwell. 

The Cardwells are the parents of two children, Wally (Kelly) Cardwell of Lawrenceburg, and Rebecca (Robbie) Barnes of Frankfort. 

They have one grandson, Tucker Barnes. 

Due to COVID-19, the Cardwells are unable to celebrate this golden anniversary with friends and family. All well wishes can be sent to the Cardwells at 1340 Crooked Creek Road, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342. 

