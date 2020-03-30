Carlon and Sheila Bickers.jpg

Carlon and Sheila Bickers

Carlon and Sheila Bickers were married March 28,1970, a day after Carlon's birthday. He was born March 27, 1950. They are celebrating Carlon's 70th birthday and their 50th wedding anniversary.

They have two children, son, Michael Bickers and daughter, Jackie Bickers. They have three grandchildren, Kyler, 19, Easton, 9, and Rachel Corynn, 12.

They enjoy spending time with their children, grandchildren, as well as their church family. They love attending sporting events together, especially University of Kentucky football, Frankfort High School football, and any sporting event their grandchildren are participating in.

The Bickers reside in Frankfort and are both retired employees of the commonwealth of Kentucky.

