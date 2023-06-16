061723_CASAgrant_submitted.jpg

CASA of the Bluegrass Board Chair Larry Cullen accepts a $7,500 grant from Gen. Lynn Ashton with Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. (Photo submitted)

CASA of the Bluegrass received a grant from the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) in the amount of $7,500 to purchase printers for its Danville and Frankfort offices.

CASA of the Bluegrass serves Anderson, Boyle, Franklin and Mercer County, by recruiting and training court-appointed special advocates so every child who has experienced abuse, neglect or dependency can be safe, have a permanent home and the opportunity to thrive. The award allows the non-profit the opportunity to produce paper products at a significantly discounted price and with a more tangible scope to better serve its community.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription