Capital City Activity Center proudly presented nine backpacks to CASA of the Bluegrass Tuesday. Kentucky children in the family court system can be removed from their homes at any time. CASA tries to provide a backpack of essential items to each child who is removed from their home to provide some comfort and necessities.
The backpacks were filled with items such as stuffed animals, crayons, notebooks, toiletries and more. Members and volunteers of Capital City Activity Center began donating items in November and are continuing to accept donations in an effort to bridge the generations.
If you are interested in donating, please call 502-223-5794.