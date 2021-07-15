Editors note: This is the first part of a six-part series leading up to the Women's Equality Celebration on Aug. 21 in downtown Frankfort.
"Oh, Dear What can the matter be? Women are wanting the vote!"
Those are words to an 1884 woman suffrage song. At that time thousands of women had wanted and worked for the vote for 36 years. But, another 36 years would pass before the Nineteenth Amendment — after more than seven decades of struggle — became law on Aug. 26, 1920.
Women had lamented the “woman’s condition” since the American Revolution began 144 years earlier. On March 31, 1776, Abigail Adams famously wrote in a letter to her husband: “John, I long to hear that you have declared an independency — and by the way, in the New Code of Laws which I suppose it will be necessary for you to make, I desire you would Remember the Ladies and be more generous and favorable to them than your ancestors. Do not put such unlimited powers into the hands of the Husbands. Remember all Men would be tyrants if they could. If particular care and attention is not paid to the Ladies, we are determined to foment a Rebellion, and will not hold ourselves bound by any Laws in which we have no voice, or Representation.”
You might say the rebellion Abigail foresaw did arrive 72 years later when a ladies’ tea party sparked the 1848 Seneca Falls Convention and Elizabeth Cady Stanton insisted on a bold resolution: That it is the duty of the women of this country to secure to themselves their sacred right to the elective franchise.
All other resolutions had passed easily. However, when the resolution regarding women having the vote caused a commotion, it was a man — Frederick Douglass who came to the rescue with these words: "We hold woman to be justly entitled to all we claim for man. We go farther, and express our conviction that all political rights which it is expedient for man to exercise, it is equally so for women." The resolution passed by a narrow margin.
In the early United States, American versions of the British “Blackstone’s Law of Coverture” still kept American women legally bound and subordinated to their husbands: “The legal existence of the woman is suspended during marriage.”
In other words, the husband and wife became one … and the one was the husband. Many women rebelled. They began holding Women’s Rights Conventions, boldly stating their desire for such things as the right to an education; the right to enter professions such as medicine and law from which they were barred; the right to own property in their own name; the right to custody of their own children in event of divorce; the right to keep money they had earned instead of turning it over to the husband; the right to make decisions about their own bodies; and for those single women who paid taxes — no taxation without representation.
With limited and slow progress, they soon realized that without the vote they would never reach equality. So, this is why women wanted the vote, and said so in the rousing song quoted above.
The battle for woman suffrage lasted more than seven decades — 1848 to 1920 — each step forward gained only after much sacrifice. Women’s quest to gain voting rights also taught them much about the comparable just causes of others.
Modern women who learn about these determined female ancestors also learn much about abolition, temperance, constitutional amendments and racial discrimination.
The Nineteenth Amendment did little for African American women voters in the South, just as the Fifteenth Amendment (theoretically giving African American men the vote) was totally ignored in the South.
Because the COVID-19 pandemic prevented proper celebration of the Nineteenth Amendment during its true centennial last year, Frankfort will host a special day — Aug. 21 — to acknowledge those brave and determined women (and men) who stayed the course with persistence and perseverance for voting rights and equality. Details will be forthcoming soon.
