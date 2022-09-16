LAWRENCEBURG — Central Baptist Church, located at 1958 U.S.127 Bypass North in Lawrenceburg, will celebrate its 32nd Anniversary Worship Service on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 11 a.m. The event is open to everyone.

Sunday school classes are available for all age groups at 10 a.m. There is a Sunday Evening Worship at 6 p.m.   

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription