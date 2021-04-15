Central Baptist Church's, 1958 U.S. 127, Bypass-North, Lawrenceburg, “Soles for Souls” shoe collection drive has begun. Donate new and “clean-useable” footwear of all types.

All shoes will be given to people in need here in Frankfort and around the world. Shoes may be dropped off anytime at the church.

For more information contact Pastor Rick Clark at 502-319-0903 (cell), 502-829-5013 or 502-829-5801.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription