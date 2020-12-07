Nativity scene

Keeping with its annual tradition, Central Baptist Church welcomes the public to visit its life-sized outside Nativity scene.

The scene at the church, which is located at 1958 U.S. 127 Bypass North near the Franklin-Anderson county line, will be lit at night.

For more information, call Pastor Rick Clark at 502-829-5013.

