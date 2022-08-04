LAWRENCEBURG — Central Baptist Church is participating in U.S. 127 Yard Sale through Saturday. All proceeds will go to the Kentucky Disaster Relief — eastern Kentucky flood victims.

The church is located at 1958 U.S. 127 Bypass-North in Lawrenceburg.

