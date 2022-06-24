Vacation Bible School for students ages 3 through high school is scheduled from Sunday through July 1 at Central Baptist Church.

Each night the festivities begin at 6:30 and end at 8:45 p.m. This year's theme is "Spark Studios."

The church also invites everyone to its worship services on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. in its sanctuary. Sunday school classes are available for all age groups.

Central Baptist is located at 1958 U.S. 127 Bypass-North, Lawrenceburg — approximately halfway between Frankfort and Lawrenceburg.   

For more information, contact Rick Clark, Pastor at 502-319-0903, 502-829-5013 or 502-829-5801.

