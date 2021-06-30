Central Baptist Church, 1958 U.S.127 Bypass-North, Lawrenceburg, recently recognized Bro. Rick Clark on 50 years of service as a minister.

Also, the 2021 “Soles For Souls” shoe collection drive ended for this season. More than 7,000 pairs was collected.

Vacation Bible School will be July 18-22.

Church services are 11 a.m. Sunday morning. Sunday school classes begin at 10 a.m. and are available for all age groups. For more information, contact Pastor Rick Clark at 502-319-0903 (cell), 502-829-5013 or 502-829-5801.

