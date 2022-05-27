LAWRENCEBURG — Central Baptist Church, 1958 U.S. 127 North, hosts worship services on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Sunday school classes are at 10 a.m. for all age groups.

Also the 2022 “Soles For Souls” shoe collection drive will end for the season on May 31.

New and “clean-useable” used footwear donations are needed. Shoes can be dropped off at the church anytime.

For more information, contact Pastor Rick Clark at 502-319-0903 (cell), 502-829-5013 or 502-829-5801.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription