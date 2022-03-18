LAWRENCEBURG — The “Soles For Souls” shoe collection drive is underway at Central Baptist Church, 1958 U.S. 127 Bypass-North. Donate new and “clean-useable” used footwear of all types to the drive. All shoes given will be donated to local people in need and around the world. Shoes may be dropped off anytime at the church.

Worship service at church begins at 11 a.m. Sunday mornings. Sunday School classes for all age groups begin at 10 a.m.

If you have any questions or need the location of other collection points in Shelby, Anderson and Franklin counties, contact Pastor Rick Clark at 502-319-0903 (cell), 502-829-5013 or 502-829-5801.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription