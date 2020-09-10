Central Baptist Church, 1958 U.S. 127 Bypass-North, Lawrenceburg, is hosting its 30th Anniversary “Drive-in parking lot worship service” 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.

For more information, contact Pastor Rick Clark at 502-319-0903 (cell), 502-829-5013 or 502-829-5801.

COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

