Central Baptist Church, 1958 U.S. 127 N., Lawrenceburg, invites everyone to its “Inside Worship Service” at 11 a.m. Sunday. The service is in the fellowship hall with adequate room for CDC social distancing guidelines.   

Also, the church's “Soles For Souls” shoe collection drive ended last month with more than 3,000 pairs collected.

For more information, contact Pastor Rick Clark at 502-319-0903 (cell), 502-829-5013 or 502-829-5801.

