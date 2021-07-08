Central Baptist Church, 1958 US127 Bypass-North, Lawrenceburg, will have Vacation Bible School 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 18-22. The theme is “Destination Dig: Unearthing the Truth About Jesus.”

Worship services are 11 a.m. on Sundays. All are invited. Sunday school classes are available for all age groups. 

For more information, contact Pastor Rick Clark at 502-319-0903 (cell), 502-829-5013 or 502-829-5801.

