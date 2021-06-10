Shoes packing.jpeg

Church members stand by the donated shoes. (Photo submitted)

Central Baptist Church's “Soles For Souls” shoe collection drive will end for the season in the next week. Church officials are asking for potential donors to take a final look and donate their new and clean-useable used footwear.

Drop off the shoes at the church located at 1958 US 127 Bypass-North, in Lawrenceburg, anytime. 

For more information, contact Pastor Rick Clark at 502-319-0903 (cell), 502-829-5013 or 502-829-5801.

