The Central Kentucky Homemakers Quilt Guild will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Franklin County Extension Office, 101 Lakeview Court, Rooms A and B.
The program will feature viewing of 30 small quilts made by artists across Kentucky in response to a challenge from the Kentucky Historical Quilt Society.
Quilters were asked to interpret the traditional "churn dash" quilt block. Ribbons were awarded for artists' use of color, humor and overall viewer appeal. Several local Frankfort women will have quilts on display.
The meeting will conclude with show-and-tell where all meeting attendees are welcome to bring quilts, both old and new. Guests who are interested in quilts are welcome.
The meeting is canceled if Franklin County schools are closed for bad weather.