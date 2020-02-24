Stitching for a purpose: Get to know Debbie Poole
Since retiring from the state 15 years ago, Debbie Poole hasn’t had a problem occupying her time. In fact, when it came to finding an organization to get involved with, it was easy — the Central Kentucky Homemaker’s Quilt Guild. Poole said she has sewn since she was 9 years old. “I started with a […]

The Central Kentucky Homemakers Quilt Guild will meet at 7 p.m. at the County Extension Office, 101 Lakeview Court, Rooms A and B, Tuesday.

The program speaker will be Frankfort resident Ken Rollins who will discuss color theory for quilters. He combines color every day as an artist and gardener. His presentation will challenge quilters to increase their use of color and to combine colors in unexpected ways.

Guild members will also turn in tree-themed blocks to send to Australia to be included in quilts for fire victims. The meeting will conclude with show-and-tell where all meeting attendees are welcome to bring quilts, both old and new.

Guests who are interested in quilts are welcome. The meeting is canceled if Franklin County schools are closed for bad weather that day. 

