The Champions Elite all-star dance teams consist of, bottom row, the Tiny Hip Hop team, from left, Addison Fraley, Kaydence Scott, Danaysia Malicote, Ellianna Kennedy, Abigail Smither, Emalyn Doane, Paisley Snipes, Adelyn Robinson, Paisley Flood, Addison Miley; center row, the Mini Hip Hop team, Cailie Yates, Madison Peck, Zoey Fisher, Bella Kinsella, Emilee Muravchick, Kinleigh Sams, Kinleigh Loman, Emalyn Woodside, Hadleigh Gabbard, Adalynn Roberts, Hadleigh Flynn, Hayley Mucci, Abigail Sanders, Addison Whisman; top row, the Senior Hip Hop/Junior Pom teams, Layne Masters, Kylee Rodarmel, Katie Sivinski, Maggie Harrod, Haylie Cleaver, Campbell Beasley, Rachel Ellis, Quinn Oney, Maddie Starkey, Kallee Cracraft, Bailey Kate Sparks, Kiera Stratton, Avery Lofton, Carley Chavez, Natalya Roberts, Isabella Barton, Makayla Muravchick, Sophie Edmondson and Brayden Masters. Not in photo are Kenlee Blankenship and Sophia Nickels. (Photo submitted)

Although their schedule was altered because of COVID-19, the Champions Elite all-star dance teams were able to have a shortened competition season.

The Tiny all-star team received three first place titles, one second place title and one third place title. The Mini all-star team’s awards included three first place titles, one second place title and one third place title. The Junior Pom squad earned four first place titles, one second place title and U.S. Finals Champions. The Senior all-star team’s season included three first place titles, two third place titles, one Grand Champion titles and one Ultimate Champion title. All four teams attended the USASF Nationals.

Champions Elite Dance will be holding its 2021–22 season tryouts for dancers ages 4-18. Clinics will be May 20 and tryouts will be May 23.

For additional information or to request a tryout packet, contact coach Sidney Cardwell Barnett at 502-319-0933 or email her at sidkcardwell@gmail.com.

You may also contact Kay Cardwell at 502-319-4463 or by email her at Dancemomkay@yahoo.com.

