Chen and Ouita.jpeg

Chen Hao Jiang and Chef Ouita Michel, of Honeywood, will host a dinner on Tuesday, March 22, to benefit the Lexington Rescue Mission. Chen Hao Jiang, a senior at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, has composed a four course prix fixe menu of family favorites from his childhood — the Jiang Family Meal. (Photo submitted)

Chef Ouita Michel’s Honeywood restaurant will host a dinner on Tuesday, March 22, to benefit the Lexington Rescue Mission. Chen Hao Jiang, a senior at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, has composed a four course prix fixe menu of family favorites from his childhood — the Jiang Family Meal.

Chen will be the evening’s guest chef. Born in New York and raised in China, he returned to the United States when he was 8 years old and spent three years in Tennessee, before moving to Lexington. Chen’s parents own and operate the King of Food restaurant, located near Wild Health Field, home of the Lexington Legends.

Chef Ouita and Chen recently spent an afternoon together putting the final touches on his menu. Chen is eager to share the food he grew up with and Chef Ouita is eager to share Chen’s enthusiasm and initiative with her Honeywood guests.

The Lexington Rescue Mission supports local residents by providing food, clothing, shelter, and other supplies and resources. Chen became involved with the Mission while working on a project for his Current Events class, under the direction of teacher Andy Smith. For that project, he prepared and served 100 meals to guests of the shelter.

The Lexington Rescue Mission, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2021, served over 44,000 meals last year.

Reservations for the Jiang Family Meal may be made at https://www.honeywoodrestaurant.com/jiang-dinner.

