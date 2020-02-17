Cherie Oliver and Zia Mohi engangement.jpg

Cherie Oliver and Zia Mohi

Cherie Oliver and Zia Mohi have announced their engagement. Cherie is the daughter of the late Serena Oliver (former Frankfort resident and 1985 graduate of Kentucky State University College of Nursing) and the late Frederick Brawner, and the niece of Margaret “Peggy” Pauley of Louisville. Zia is the son of Shamsaddin and Maryam Mohi of Sunrise, Florida.

Cherie is an alumni of Florida State University with a Master’s (2009) and Bachelor’s (2008) in Early Childhood Education. She works for Suffolk as a Business Development Manager in West Palm Beach, FL. 

Zia graduated with honors from Florida Atlantic University with an MBA (2011) and a dual Bachelor’s in Political Science & Social Science (2007). He works for Xerox as a Regional Sales Manager in Delray Beach, FL. 

Cherie and Zia will be married March 7, 2020 at The Middle River Manor in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

