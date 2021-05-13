Last summer, the Grand Theatre's Summer Children’s Series was suspended because of COVID-19 and day care closures. After a partial re-opening, vaccinations and the like, the Grand Theatre will be hosting its live children’s programs for the 10th season.

All shows will be on Tuesday mornings at 10 a.m. in June and July. The summer shows will be sponsored by McAllen Solutions. The Grand will present live entertainment selected from artists juried by the Kentucky Arts Council, all of whom have appeared before on our stage.

The season opens on June 29, with the River City Drum Corps. River City Drum Corps is one of Kentucky’s premier youth organizations. Founded in 1990 by Ed “Nardie” White, Albert Shumake has taken RCDC to a new level of non-traditional arts and education concepts, which molds traditional African drumming, persuasive music training, performances and cultural education into one focus.

The Madcap Puppets will present “Jack and the Gentle Giant” on July 6. Jack is back in this sequel to the famous fairytale. With a little help from his talking beanstalk, old Jack and his sons must tame the most despicable giant of them all. In this surprise-packed audience favorite, you will enter a world of towering tales where each giant is bigger than the last.

On July 20, Kentucky Shakespeare will present a two-actor performance of “Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

“The course of true love never did run smooth” in Shakespeare’s comedy of mistaken identity, magical mischief and best laid plans gone awry.

Tuesday, July 27, brings the fun and fascinating Flamenco Louisville, dancing to the music of Flamenco. The Spanish dance form is an exciting way to express feelings of beauty and strength. Audience members will enjoy a short demonstration of Flamenco, then try the dance moves themselves. Bring your creative self, your cultural curiosity and get ready to shout “ole!"

All shows will involve the children with question-and-answer participation and lots of fun. Shows will last generally 45 minutes to an hour. Masks and social distancing are required.

Season passes for the four shows are on sale for $15 at the Grand ticket office, 312 W. Main St., Monday- Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., or by calling 502-352-7469. Individual tickets can be purchased at the door for $5.

As in summer’s past, the Grand will also host the Lexington Children’s Theatre for a theatre workshop and camp for ages 8-14, LCT teachers and interns manage the workshop, which require masks and COVID compliance.

Participants will improve their acting and performing skills with classes in acting, improvisation, voice and movement. The cost of the camp is $195, ($100 due at registration). The workshop will be from July 19-23 and finish with a workshop performance script based on Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” Register by calling 502-352-7469.

