Chinese culture

Frankfort Independent Schools’ Chinese teachers, along with Chinese specialists from the University of Kentucky’s Confucius Institute, will share their culture in an afternoon of fun and learning for all ages from 1-4 p.m. at the Paul Sawyier Public Library.

The event is free to the public. No registration is necessary.

The library is located at 319 Wapping St.

