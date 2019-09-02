On Friday, the "Chords of Compassion" summer concert series continues at 7 p.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 72 Shepherd Way. Musicians from the Good Shepherd parish, with special guest gospel keyboard artist Charles F. Little Jr., will perform a wide variety of sacred and classical pieces.
A reception will follow the concert in the Parish Life Center. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted for the benefit of the St. Vincent de Paul Society that serves those who are indigent and in need of food, clothing, furniture and/or financial assistance in Franklin County.