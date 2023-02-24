Christopher Purvis.jpeg

A ceremony took place at the Church of the Ascension for Christopher Purvis, who is the 149th Eagle in Troop 281. (Photo submitted)

A ceremony took place at the Church of the Ascension for Christopher Purvis, who is the 149th Eagle in Troop 281. He is a senior at Franklin County High School.

Purvis earned 50 merit badges and received two bronze palms, two gold palms and one silver palm. He did his Eagle project at Camp HOPE where he built a canopy over a beehive.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription