Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene to present John Gospel 1-6
A dramatic presentation of John Gospel 1-6 by Pastor Daniel and Renita Koehn will be 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1490 Louisville Road.
Valentine’s Day dinner, dance planned at First United Methodist
A Valentine’s Day dinner and dance will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at First United Methodist Church of Frankfort, 211 Washington St.
The event will feature the Wesley Academy Big Band and singers as well as a delicious meal and dessert.
Tickets are required and may be purchased through the church office by calling 502-227-7430. A $25 donation per person is suggested.
All proceeds go toward serving the Wesley Academy of Music, a program that offers free music lessons to under-served children in the Frankfort community.
First Church of God food pantry
First Church of God, 1029 Burlington Lane, will not be offering its Food Pantry until further notice.
First Tuesday event at St. Paul UMC begin in February
First Tuesdays at St. Paul United Methodist Church will begin Feb. 4 and continue each month.
Antioch Church hosting Prophecy Wednesdays
The Antioch Church on Harvieland Road is emphasizing prophecy during its 6 p.m. Wednesday services. Israel, Jewish relations and political/current events, as they relate to Biblical prophecy, will be discussed. DVDs and YouTube presentations will be viewed as well. The services are open to the public.