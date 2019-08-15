Chords of Compassion concert series continues tonight
Violinist Amy Britton and organist John Martin will perform as part of the Chords of Compassion summer concert series tonight at 7 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church.
The pair will present an eclectic kaleidoscope of solos and ensembles.
Admission is free but donations will be accepted for the Simon House, a non-profit organization that provides housing and other services to homeless women who are pregnant or have children.
The church is located at 72 Shepherd Way.
West Frankfort Church of God Ladies Ministry to host yard sale
The Ladies Ministry at West Frankfort Church of God will host a yard sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the church located at 1518 Louisville Road. The youth will also be selling food.
Church offering grief share support group
Elevate Church is offering a 13-week grief share support group starting Tuesday.
The group is designed to help rebuild a life after losing a loved one and will meet every Tuesday until Nov. 12, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church’s Ministry Center, 1041 E. Main St. (house next to the church).
Registration costs $15.
For more information, call 502-695-6060.
August concert series offered at Crestwood Baptist church
Crestwood Baptist Church will host concerts every Sunday in August at 6 p.m.
Embraced By Grace will perform Sunday and Cumberland Thunder will perform on Aug. 25.
The concerts are free although a love offering will be taken. Child care is provided.
The church is located at 1006 E. Main St.
St. Paul United Methodist hosts bilingual service each month
There will be a bilingual worship service at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1800 Louisville Road (across the highway from LeCompte-Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home). First Tuesday at the Table or Primer Martes a la Mesa, is a brief, informal service offered every first Tuesday of the month.
Holy Communion is offered in both Spanish and English. All ages are invited. The potluck supper is served between 6 and 7 p.m.
Alton Christian Church to host Old Fashion Tent Revival
Brother David Frazie with Alton Christian Church will lead an Old Fashion Tent Revival Sunday, Sept. 15, through Wednesday, Sept. 18. Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. The service will begin at 7 p.m.
The church is located at 1686 Old Frankfort Road in Lawrenceburg. For more information call 502-859-5170.
First Church of God food pantry third thursday of each month
First Church of God, 1029 Burlington Lane, is offering its Food Pantry the third Thursday of each month from 3:30-5 p.m. You must be a resident of Franklin County and have a valid driver’s license or photo ID.
Antioch Church hosting Prophecy Wednesdays
The Antioch Church on Harvieland Road is emphasizing prophecy during its 6 p.m. Wednesday services. Israel, Jewish relations and political/current events, as they relate to Biblical prophecy, will be discussed. DVDs and YouTube presentations will be viewed as well. The services are open to the public.