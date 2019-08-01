Central Baptist Church participating in 127 Yard Sale
Central Baptist Church, 1958 U.S. 127 Bypass-North, Lawrenceburg, will participate again this year in the 127 Yard-Sale through Sunday. All proceeds will go to the Baptist Global Response mission efforts. If you have any questions, contact Pastor Rick Clark at 502-319-0903 (cell) or 502-829-5013.
Elevate Church to present ‘Loss of a Spouse’ video
Elevate Church Ministry Center will show “Loss of a Spouse,” a video presentation, from 10-noon Saturday.
The ministry center is located in the house next to the church at 1041 E. Main St.
Register through the church office at 502-695-6060.
Homecoming planned at St. John Baptist Sunday
St. John Baptist Church will host Homecoming on Sunday.
The guest speaker will be Dr. Ron Bradley. Morning worship service is at 11 a.m. A potluck meal will follow the service.
Everyone is welcome.
The church is located at 1775 St. John Road.
August concert series offered at Crestwood Baptist church
Crestwood Baptist Church will host concerts every Sunday in August at 6 p.m.
Kentucky Blue will kick off the series on Sunday. Victory Road will take the stage Aug. 11 followed by Embraced By Grace on Aug. 18 and Cumberland Thunder on Aug. 25.
The concerts are free although a love offering will be taken. Childcare is provided.
The church is located at 1006 E. Main St.
St. Paul United Methodist hosts bilingual service each month
There will be a bilingual worship service at 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1800 Louisville Road (across the highway from LeCompte-Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home).
First Tuesday at the Table or Primer Martes a la Mesa, is a brief, informal service offered every first Tuesday of the month. Holy Communion is offered in both Spanish and English. All ages are invited. The potluck supper is served between 6 and 7 p.m.
First Church of God food pantry
First Church of God, 1029 Burlington Lane, is offering its Food Pantry the third Thursday of each month from 3:30-5 p.m. You must be a resident of Franklin County and have a valid driver’s license or photo ID.
Antioch Church Prophecy Wednesdays
The Antioch Church on Harvieland Road is emphasizing prophecy during its 6 p.m. Wednesday services. Israel, Jewish relations and political/current events, as they relate to Biblical prophecy, will be discussed. DVDs and YouTube presentations will be viewed as well. The public is welcome.