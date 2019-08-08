Elevate Church offering grief share support group

Elevate Church is offering a 13-week grief share support group starting Tuesday.

The group is designed to help rebuild a life after losing a loved one and will meet each Tuesday between Aug. 13 and Nov. 12, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church’s Ministry Center, 1041 E. Main St. (house next to the church). 

Registration costs $15. 

For more information, call 502-695-6060.

 

August concert series offered at Crestwood Baptist church

Crestwood Baptist Church will host concerts every Sunday in August at 6 p.m.

Victory Road will take the stage Sunday followed by Embraced By Grace on Aug. 18 and Cumberland Thunder on Aug. 25.

The concerts are free although a love offering will be taken. Childcare is provided.

The church is located at 1006 E. Main St.

 

St. Paul United Methodist hosts bilingual service each month

There will be a bilingual worship service at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1800 Louisville Road (across the highway from LeCompte-Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home). First Tuesday at the Table or Primer Martes a la Mesa, is a brief, informal service offered every first Tuesday of the month. Holy Communion is offered in both Spanish and English. All ages are invited. The potluck supper is served between 6 and 7 p.m.

 

First Church of God food pantry

First Church of God, 1029 Burlington Lane, is offering its Food Pantry the third Thursday of each month from 3:30-5 p.m. You must be a resident of Franklin County and have a valid driver’s license or photo ID.

 

Antioch Church Prophecy Wednesdays

The Antioch Church on Harvieland Road is emphasizing prophecy during its 6 p.m. Wednesday services. Israel, Jewish relations and political/current events, as they relate to Biblical prophecy, will be discussed. DVDs and YouTube presentations will be viewed as well. The services are open to the public. 

