St. Paul United Methodist hosts bilingual service each month
There will be a bilingual worship service at 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1800 Louisville Road (across the highway from LeCompte-Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home). First Tuesday at the Table or Primer Martes a la Mesa, is a brief, informal service offered every first Tuesday of the month. Holy Communion is offered in both Spanish and English. All ages are invited. The potluck supper is served between 6 and 7 p.m.
Community Day planned at Farmdale Baptist
Farmdale Baptist Church will host Community Day from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8.
There will be food, games, inflatables and more.
The church is located at 5610 U.S. 127 South.
For more information call 502-875-7035.
Dr. Robert Blair to present program about Honduras mission trip
Dr. Robert Blair will present a program about his medical mission trip to Honduras Wednesday, Sept. 11, at First Christian Church, 316 Ann St. A fellowship meal will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the program at 6:15 p.m.
Alton Christian Church to host Old Fashion Tent Revival
Brother David Frazie with Alton Christian Church will lead an Old Fashion Tent Revival Sunday, Sept. 15, through Wednesday, Sept. 18. Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. The service will begin at 7 p.m. The church is located at 1686 Old Frankfort Road in Lawrenceburg. For more information call 502-859-5170.
S. Frankfort Presbyterian Church searching for music director
South Frankfort Presbyterian Church is looking for a new music director. The director will work with a musically attuned pastor and a seasoned organist to select and lead music for worship. The director will lead a 20-member adult choir that rehearses Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. for a 10:55 a.m. service. The church also offers children musical learning opportunities. The position is 8 hours a week; salary is based on experience. Send a resume and cover letter by Sept. 13 to sfpc.church@gmail.com.
Church offering grief share support group
Elevate Church is offering a 13-week grief share support group starting Tuesday.
The group is designed to help rebuild a life after losing a loved one and will meet every Tuesday until Nov. 12, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church’s Ministry Center, 1041 E. Main St. (house next to the church).
Registration costs $15.
For more information, call 502-695-6060.
Food pantry 3rd thursday of month
First Church of God, 1029 Burlington Lane, is offering its Food Pantry the third Thursday of each month from 3:30-5 p.m. You must be a resident of Franklin County and have a valid driver’s license or photo ID.
Antioch Church emphasizing prophecy on Wednesdays
The Antioch Church on Harvieland Road is emphasizing prophecy during its 6 p.m. Wednesday services. Israel, Jewish relations and political/current events, as they relate to Biblical prophecy, will be discussed. DVDs and YouTube presentations will be viewed as well. The services are open to the public.