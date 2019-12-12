Revival set at West Frankfort Church of God
West Frankfort Church of God will host a revival from Sunday through Wednesday.
There are two times planned on Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. From Monday through Wednesday, the revival continues nightly at 7 p.m.
Rev. Leon Jones will speak.
The church is located at 1518 Louisville Road.
Evergreen Baptist presenting ‘His Name is Jesus’
Evergreen Baptist Church’s adult and children’s choirs will present the musical “His Name is Jesus” at two showings next weekend.
The first performance is at 7 p.m. Saturday. The second is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday.
For more information, contact the church office at 502-223-8364 or visit the church’s website at www.ebcfranfort.org.
The church is located at 2698 Evergreen Road.
Benevolence event set at New Harvest Assembly of God Sunday
New Harvest Assembly of God will host a benevolence event from 3-5 p.m. Sunday.
The church will distribute free bags of non-perishable groceries and clothing, as supplies last. Identification is required.
For more information, call 502-607-0306.
The church is located at 3864 U.S. 127 South.
East Frankfort Baptist Church slates cantata, candlelight service
East Frankfort Baptist Church has two upcoming Christmas events planned.
At 6 p.m. Sunday, the church will host its Christmas Cantata “Silent Night.” On Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. is the Candlelight Service.
The church is located at 457 Versailles Road.
Christmas concert, carol sing set at Cornerstone Church
A Christmas Concert and Carol Sing is set for 6 p.m. Sunday at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene.
The free event is open to the public.
The church is located at 1490 Louisville Road.
Chancel, bell choirs at St. United Methodist Church to be featured
The Chancel and Bell choirs at St. United Methodist Church will be featured in the Christmas Play/Cantata “Faith and Doubt in the Midst of God’s Greatest Gift of Love” at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
The church is located at 1800 Louisville Road next to Salato Wildlife Education Center.
Christmas Eve candlelight communion service scheduled
St. United Methodist Church will hold its Candlelight Communion Service at 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
The church is located at 1800 Louisville Road next to Salato Wildlife Education Center.
First Church of God food pantry
First Church of God, 1029 Burlington Lane, is offering its Food Pantry the third Thursday of each month from 3:30-5 p.m. You must be a resident of Franklin County and have a valid driver’s license or photo ID.
Antioch Church hosting Prophecy Wednesdays
The Antioch Church on Harvieland Road is emphasizing prophecy during its 6 p.m. Wednesday services. Israel, Jewish relations and political/current events, as they relate to Biblical prophecy, will be discussed. DVDs and YouTube presentations will be viewed as well. The services are open to the public.