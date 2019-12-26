Watch Night Service at First Corinthian Baptist Church
Everyone is invited to join us for a Watch Night Worship Service, Dec. 31, 2019, at First Corinthian Baptist Church, 214 Murray St. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. A Combined Worship Service will be at 7 p.m. with the congregations of First Baptist Church and St. John AME Church. Rev. Leslie W. Whitlock is Senior Pastor of First Corinthian Baptist Church.
First Church of God food pantry
First Church of God, 1029 Burlington Lane, is offering its Food Pantry the third Thursday of each month from 3:30-5 p.m. You must be a resident of Franklin County and have a valid driver’s license or photo ID.
Antioch Church Prophecy Wednesdays
The Antioch Church on Harvieland Road is emphasizing prophecy during its 6 p.m. Wednesday services. Israel, Jewish relations and political/current events, as they relate to Biblical prophecy, will be discussed. DVDs and YouTube presentations will be viewed as well. The services are open to the public.