Farmdale Baptist Church offers clothes for those in need
A Clothes Closet with men’s, women’s and children’s clothes will be open for those in need from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Farmdale Baptist Church, 5610 U.S. 127 South (across from Sack’s Market).
Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene to present John Gospel 1-6
A dramatic presentation of John Gospel 1-6 by Pastor Daniel and Renita Koehn will be 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1490 Louisville Road.
First Church of God food pantry
First Church of God, 1029 Burlington Lane, will not be offering its Food Pantry until further notice.
First Tuesday event at St. Paul UMC begin in February
First Tuesdays at St. Paul United Methodist Church will begin Feb. 4 and continue each month.
Antioch Church Prophecy Wednesdays
The Antioch Church on Harvieland Road is emphasizing prophecy during its 6 p.m. Wednesday services. Israel, Jewish relations and political/current events, as they relate to Biblical prophecy, will be discussed. DVDs and YouTube presentations will be viewed as well. The services are open to the public.