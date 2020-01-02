First Church of God to end food pantry until further notice
First Church of God, 1029 Burlington Lane, will not be offering its Food Pantry until further notice.
First Tuesday event at St. Paul UMC begin in February
First Tuesday’s at St. Paul United Methodist Church will begin Feb. 4 and continue each month.
Antioch Church to host Prophecy Wednesdays
The Antioch Church on Harvieland Road is emphasizing prophecy during its 6 p.m. Wednesday services. Israel, Jewish relations and political/current events, as they relate to Biblical prophecy, will be discussed. DVDs and YouTube presentations will be viewed as well. The services are open to the public.