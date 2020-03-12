Clothes Closet to open Saturday
A Clothes Closet with men’s, women’s and children’s clothes will be open for those in need from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Farmdale Baptist Church, 5610 U.S. 127 S. across from Sack’s Market.
West Frankfort Church of God to host Community Fest Saturday
West Frankfort Church of God, 1518 Louisville Road, will host a Community Fest Sing-in at 6 p.m. Saturday. Kevin Wilson will perform and Rev. David Smith will speak.
First Corinthian to celebrate Rev. Leslie Wayne Whitlock’s sixth pastoral anniversary
First Corinthian Baptist Church, 214 Murray St., will celebrate the sixth pastoral anniversary of Senior Pastor Rev. Leslie Wayne Whitlock at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Dr. Rosby Glover, Mt. Bethel Ministries in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Lunch will be served in the Fellowship Hall following the morning Worship Service. The event is open to the public.
New Harvest Assembly of God to distribute clothes
New Harvest Assembly of God will be distributing free bags of non-perishable groceries and clothing, as long as supplies last, from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the church located at 3864 U.S. 127 S.
An ID is required. For more information, call 502-607-0306.
Bridgeport Christian Church cancels Sunday services
Bridgeport Christian Church has cancelled all services and activities this Sunday.
The pastor will livestream his sermon on Facebook at 11 a.m. Sunday.
North Frankfort Baptist Church to host gospel sing MARCH 28
North Frankfort Baptist Church will host a gospel sing and fellowship dinner on Saturday, March 28.
The dinner starts at 5 p.m. and the menu includes chicken, ham, green beans, coleslaw, roll, drink and dessert. The gospel sing begins at 6 p.m.
The public is welcome and donations for A Better World Ministry will be accepted.
For more information, contact Brenda Taulbee if questions 502-682-9714 or Kim Shannon 502-330-4447.
The church is located at 7945 Owenton Road.
Eventide to perform at First Church of God
The gospel trio, Eventide, will be in concert at First Church of God, 1029 Burlington Lane, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28.
The concert is free. An offering will be received.
Call 502-223-8451 for more information.
Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene to host Part 3 of the Dramatic Presentation of John’s Gospel
Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1490 Louisville Road, will host Part 3 (Finale) of the Dramatic Presentation of John’s Gospel: Chapters 13-21 by Pastor Daniel and Renita Koehn at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 29.
First Church of God food pantry
First Church of God, 1029 Burlington Lane, will not be offering its Food Pantry until further notice.
Central Baptist Church collecting shoes for Soles for souls
Central Baptist Church has begun collecting for its annual Soles for Souls shoe collection drive.
All types of new and clean/usable footwear will be accepted for those in need locally and around the world.
Shoes can be dropped off at the church located at halfway between Frankfort and Lawrenceburg on U.S. 127 South.
For more information, call Pastor Rick Clark at 502-319-0903; 502-829-5013; or 502-829-5801.
Antioch Church hosting Prophecy Wednesdays
The Antioch Church on Harvieland Road is emphasizing prophecy during its 6 p.m. Wednesday services. Israel, Jewish relations and political/current events, as they relate to Biblical prophecy, will be discussed.
